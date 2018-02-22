Neuroth Sentenced for Child Abuse

Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years). She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence.

Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home. Investigators say the 5-month-old was in critical condition with brain injuries and a fractured skull, kept alive by mechanical means. Police believe the baby suffered the injuries less than 24 hours earlier. Authorities say Neuroth claimed she was the only adult left alone with the baby during that time, but says she doesn't know how the baby was injured.

The Newton County Prosecutor Office says the child is now 2-year-old, making improvements at home with her father.

