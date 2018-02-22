PSU Axe Library Renovation

Quantcast

Crews finish another milestone in Pittsburg State University's renovation of Axe Library.

Provost Lynette Olson, Dean of Library Services Randy Roberts and Student Government Association President Cassandra Ngo spoke at today's event celebrating the renovation of the third floor (Feb 22). 

Over the past two years, PSU has invested nearly $2 million to modernize the Axe Library.  Work started with the lower level and is now finished on the third floor.  Officials say the goal is to transform a building constructed in the era of microfiche into one that can thrive in the age of instant information.  Crews have added state-of-the-art technology, multi-media laboratories and small group study areas.  Everything was redone from the floors to the ceilings.

Officials say the next step is to replace all the windows, add a dynamic classroom in the lower level and several student study areas.  That work will happen next year.

