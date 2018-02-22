PSU Axe Library Renovation

Crews finish another milestone in Pittsburg State University's renovation of Axe Library.
Provost Lynette Olson, Dean of Library Services Randy Roberts and Student Government Association President Cassandra Ngo spoke at today's event celebrating the renovation of the third floor (Feb 22).
Over the past two years, PSU has invested nearly $2 million to modernize the Axe Library. Work started with the lower level and is now finished on the third floor. Officials say the goal is to transform a building constructed in the era of microfiche into one that can thrive in the age of instant information. Crews have added state-of-the-art technology, multi-media laboratories and small group study areas. Everything was redone from the floors to the ceilings.
Officials say the next step is to replace all the windows, add a dynamic classroom in the lower level and several student study areas. That work will happen next year.
Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years). She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home. Investigators...More >>
Pittsburg officials say it's considered one of the premier baseball stadiums in the region and now it has a new look. Crews installed new synthetic turf at Jaycee Ballpark. It's part of a larger improvement project that began in December (2017). Other improvements made at the ballpark include a new scoreboard, new canopy, improved lighting over the grandstands, brick façade work, tuck-pointing and more. Officials say they're also planning to put in a new ...More >>
"The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
