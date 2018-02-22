PSU Wood Tech Company Day

Pittsburg State University Press Release:

More than 32 companies from across the country will visit campus on Thursday and Friday for Pittsburg State's Wood Tech Company Day in search of interns and full-time hires, as the industry is thriving.



"There's an overwhelming demand for graduates," said Assistant Professor Charlie Phillips, who organizes the annual event.



When he was a student at Pittsburg State, one company came to campus each year to recruit.



After a formal event was put in place in 2008, "Now they're coming from coast to coast," Phillips said.



It's not uncommon for students to do as many as a dozen interviews on the second day, and students likely will be entertaining four or five serious offers by the end of the event.



"Many companies are looking for multiple interns or multiple full-time hires," Phillips said. "A lot of alumni coming back as recruiters. Our students' opportunity is essentially 100 percent."



Those companies range from 1220 Exhibits — a nationally-recognized leader in the production and installation of museum exhibits at places like the National Civil Rights Museum, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, and more — to RCS Millwork, L.C., a millwork manufacturer serving clients in athletics, healthcare, education, and corporate spaces throughout the U.S. And, from land-locked St. Paul, Kansas, will come Westhoff Interiors, which creates high-end interiors for mega-yachts and luxury estates.



Larry Walls, of Master WoodCraft Cabinetry LLC — a national producer of kitchen cabinets, counters and kitchen cabinet components based in Texas — makes it a priority to attend.



"We are offering very competitive and comprehensive internships and full-time employment to students from the Wood Tech program and other majors as well," said Walls, who last fall flew some of Phillips' students to his plant for a tour.



"We've had 100 percent job placement, always, even in the economic downturn," Phillips said. "There are always opportunities."



One reason, he said, is because Pittsburg State's program is unique: there isn't another four-year program like it in the U.S.



On Thursday, the event gets under way at 12:15 p.m. with a welcome lunch for all participating companies in Room S102.



From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., companies will be set up in Room E141 to visit with students and faculty.



On Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., companies will continue table time and conduct interviews in Room E141. A recognition luncheon will be held in Room E101 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



In addition to Pittsburg State students attending interviews and networking, high school students are driving in from as far as El Dorado, Kansas, to see what careers would be available should they choose this educational path.