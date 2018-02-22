Neosho Job Fair Helps Talbot Employees

Employees from Talbot Industries received some help finding new jobs today at a job fair at The Civic in Neosho, MO. The closure of Talbot Industries is affecting around 128 workers. Officials say the first release of employees is happening this month.
Neosho Job Fair to Assist Talbot Wire Products Transition and all area job seekers
GROW NEOSHO, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Neosho and presenting sponsor, Express Employment Professionals, announce a special NEOSHO JOB FAIR to be held on February 22nd at THE CIVIC (109 Main Street) from 12:00-4:00 p.m. This special job fair, which is open to all applicants, will assist the transition of employees from Talbot Industries to other area employers.
"While the closure of Talbot Industries is the primary focus of the Neosho Job Fair, said Mike Franks, GROW NEOSHO CEO, we want to emphasize that this job fair is open to all area residents seeking employment, and all area businesses looking to hire. The availability of skilled and prove employees is a rare event in these times of low unemployment, and we want to encourage all area employers to register on the Neosho Chamber of Commerce website to participate in this special hiring event."
The NEOSHO JOB FAIR is free to all job seekers. This job fair is not limited to Talbot Industry employees, but it open to all area residents and employers.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY For further information please contact: McDonald County Sheriff's Department (417) 223-4318 02/22/2018 EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018. Missing Is: Cory ...More >>
Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years). She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home. Investigators...More >>
Pittsburg officials say it's considered one of the premier baseball stadiums in the region and now it has a new look. Crews installed new synthetic turf at Jaycee Ballpark. It's part of a larger improvement project that began in December (2017). Other improvements made at the ballpark include a new scoreboard, new canopy, improved lighting over the grandstands, brick façade work, tuck-pointing and more. Officials say they're also planning to put in a new ...More >>
"The concern is the use of heroin and fentanyl and other illicit opioids is going to increase."More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
