Quantcast

Neosho Job Fair Helps Talbot Employees - KOAM TV 7

Neosho Job Fair Helps Talbot Employees

Updated:

Employees from Talbot Industries received some help finding new jobs today at a job fair at The Civic in Neosho, MO.  The closure of Talbot Industries is affecting around 128 workers.  Officials say the first release of employees is happening this month.

---

Neosho Job Fair to Assist Talbot Wire Products Transition and all area job seekers

GROW NEOSHO, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Neosho and presenting sponsor, Express Employment Professionals, announce a special NEOSHO JOB FAIR to be held on February 22nd at THE CIVIC (109 Main Street) from 12:00-4:00 p.m. This special job fair, which is open to all applicants, will assist the transition of employees from Talbot Industries to other area employers.

"While the closure of Talbot Industries is the primary focus of the Neosho Job Fair, said Mike Franks, GROW NEOSHO CEO, we want to emphasize that this job fair is open to all area residents seeking employment, and all area businesses looking to hire. The availability of skilled and prove employees is a rare event in these times of low unemployment, and we want to encourage all area employers to register on the Neosho Chamber of Commerce website to participate in this special hiring event."

The NEOSHO JOB FAIR is free to all job seekers. This job fair is not limited to Talbot Industry employees, but it open to all area residents and employers.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MO Gov. Greitens Indicted

    MO Gov. Greitens Indicted

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-02-22 22:26:42 GMT
    BC-US--Missouri Governor-Indicted Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser tha...More >>
    BC-US--Missouri Governor-Indicted Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser tha...More >>

  • McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old

    McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-22 22:37:50 GMT

    ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY For further information please contact:     McDonald County Sheriff's Department (417) 223-4318   02/22/2018 EMPHASIS:  Endangered Person Advisory   State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory   The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018.   Missing Is:   Cory ...

    More >>

    ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY For further information please contact:     McDonald County Sheriff's Department (417) 223-4318   02/22/2018 EMPHASIS:  Endangered Person Advisory   State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory   The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018.   Missing Is:   Cory ...

    More >>

  • Neuroth Sentenced for Child Abuse

    Neuroth Sentenced for Child Abuse

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-02-22 21:10:05 GMT

    Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years).  She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home.  Investigators...

    More >>

    Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years).  She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home.  Investigators...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.