Quantcast

McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old - KOAM TV 7

McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old

Updated:

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY

For further information please contact:     McDonald County Sheriff's Department

(417) 223-4318

 

02/22/2018

EMPHASIS:  Endangered Person Advisory

 

State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

 

The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018.

 

Missing Is:

 

Cory Jay Luper Jr. a white, male, age 5

 

Vehicle Information:

 

Bronze 1991 Ford F350 extended cab duel wheel truck with a small brush guard bearing Oklahoma registration CMJ899

 

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

 

Nicholas Kyle Braun, a white, male, age 30, hgt 5'07, 175 lbs, sandy hair, blue eyes.

 

The endangered missing person:

 

Cory Jay Luper Jr., is a white, male, age 5, hgt 3'02, 40 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, with scar lower lip and scar on right forearm, wearing blue shirt, blue shorts, and brown boots.

 

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

 

 Parents left the child in the care of Braun at a hotel in Pineville, MO while they were to travel to Joplin, MO. Braun was joined by two adult females and was in continued communications with the parents. When the parents returned to the hotel both the child and the caregiver had left in the company of the two unknown females. Investigators have been unable to verify the location of any of the subjects involved at this time. 

 

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the McDonald County Sheriff's Department at (417) 223-4318.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MO Gov. Greitens Indicted

    MO Gov. Greitens Indicted

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-02-22 22:26:42 GMT
    BC-US--Missouri Governor-Indicted Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser tha...More >>
    BC-US--Missouri Governor-Indicted Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser tha...More >>

  • McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old

    McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:35 PM EST2018-02-22 21:35:22 GMT
    ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY For further information please contact:     McDonald County Sheriff's Department (417) 223-4318   02/22/2018 EMPHASIS:  Endangered Person Advisory   State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory   The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018.   Missing Is:   Cory ...More >>
    ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY For further information please contact:     McDonald County Sheriff's Department (417) 223-4318   02/22/2018 EMPHASIS:  Endangered Person Advisory   State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory   The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018.   Missing Is:   Cory ...More >>

  • Neuroth Sentenced for Child Abuse

    Neuroth Sentenced for Child Abuse

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-02-22 21:10:05 GMT

    Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years).  She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home.  Investigators...

    More >>

    Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years).  She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home.  Investigators...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.