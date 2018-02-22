McDonald County Authorities Search for 5-year-old

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY

For further information please contact: McDonald County Sheriff's Department

(417) 223-4318

02/22/2018

EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory

State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018.

Missing Is:

Cory Jay Luper Jr. a white, male, age 5

Vehicle Information:

Bronze 1991 Ford F350 extended cab duel wheel truck with a small brush guard bearing Oklahoma registration CMJ899

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Nicholas Kyle Braun, a white, male, age 30, hgt 5'07, 175 lbs, sandy hair, blue eyes.

The endangered missing person:

Cory Jay Luper Jr., is a white, male, age 5, hgt 3'02, 40 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, with scar lower lip and scar on right forearm, wearing blue shirt, blue shorts, and brown boots.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

Parents left the child in the care of Braun at a hotel in Pineville, MO while they were to travel to Joplin, MO. Braun was joined by two adult females and was in continued communications with the parents. When the parents returned to the hotel both the child and the caregiver had left in the company of the two unknown females. Investigators have been unable to verify the location of any of the subjects involved at this time.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the McDonald County Sheriff's Department at (417) 223-4318.