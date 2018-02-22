Circles Joplin Volunteer & Donor Appreciation

Quantcast

Circles Joplin, an initiative of the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, thanks its volunteers and donors. A banquet was held this evening (Feb 22).  Circles Joplin has been in operation for five years.  The organization aims to eliminate poverty in our community.  It provides education, training, and relationships to people living in poverty to equip them to escape generational cycles of poverty. 

