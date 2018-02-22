Circles Joplin Volunteer & Donor Appreciation

"He knows when I'm going to have a seizure. So he comes up to me and he'll lick me on the face. That's kind of how I know, and I can feel it in my head, I see stars" 19-year-old Abigail Schick-Johnson was diagnosed with Epilepsy after she graduated high school, her beloved service dog Tank can tell when she's about to have a seizure and lets her know. "He's my best friend he follows me everywhere. He goes upstairs with me and he goes downstairs with me....