PSU Hosts 700 HS Students for Science Day

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Pittsburg, KS -

PSU Hosts 700 HS Students for Science Day
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers.
          Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day. 
          It’s   a fun approach to a subject sometimes avoided by students.

Carly Spencer and Grace Steinert came from Liberal high school in Missouri to compete in the  mousetrap car  races. Carly’s careened into the wall. She explained its construction.  "You take a string, put it around your zip tie and wind it around you axle. Then you release and it starts spinning the wheels. "

Nick London from Aurora, Mo high school used vinyl records for wheels resulting in a twenty-two meter first run.
 It’s a demonstration of what they've learned in physics during PSU’s  Science Day.

Grace and Carly said there are lessons applied, "It's like velocity and all that stuff, momentum, then see if it carries your car farther than another’s."
But physics isn’t a required  class  and Carly's taking  it for just one reason, "After I get these  five hours from the dual credit our school offers, I’ll be done with  taking  science. So, I won’t have to take any science in college. So, I’m excited about that."

Brian Norton, a Nevada high school science teacher brought twenty-one students to Science Day and lamented about the struggle to get students to take upper level science classes.  "So many kids in high school want to take easy classes. A lot of times, it’s better for them to take harder classes. It challenges them. Then they see that I can do this."

Some students also created models of a Mars colony for earth science.  
Coordinator Dr. Peter Chung, a professor of microbiology  said  Science Day shows students that it’s ok to try and fail.  "Watching students be fearless in attempting an experiment and not succeeding is one of the biggest things we see each day,"  said Chung.

Nevada’s Norton also commented,  "What works well is teamwork. You always come up with ideas,  that we’re gonna do this thing. Try it. It doesn’t work.  Go back to the drawing board."

Students also took some written tests to assess their science knowledge. It is  a subject many fear in high school but instructors said can be the most beneficial in life.

Norton said,  "Physics is everything. It involves math. It involves ideas, making things work." 
 

Grace and Carly added,  "You can see it all around you. Like,  moving cars,  moving objects, like it’s involved in everything. You just don't really think  about it until you actually  take the class."
And it is something the girls understand now.  Even though some attitudes  didn’t change. Carly exclaimed, "I’m still afraid of physics!"

    
Dr. Chung said perseverance is one of the most common attributes of those in the science fields along with being problem solvers. A skill all can learn in science and use in any career.
 


 

