Joplin PD Incident Spotlight

Incident Spotlight Today at 1:32pm one of our officers stopped a vehicle at 14th and Florida for improper plates. The driver was revoked and was placed under arrest. The male in the back seat gave a false name. The officer quickly determined the male didn’t have the appropriate tattoos he should have, if he was in fact the name he said he was. The male’s true identity was learned, and he was arrested for 16 misdemeanor warrants and 2 felony warrants. He was also arrested for giving a false name. He was in possession of drug paraphernalia as well, and arrested for that also. The warrants were out of Goodman, Webb City, Oronogo and Jasper County. The two felony warrants were both probation violation warrants