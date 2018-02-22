Young California Woman's Service Dog Goes Missing in Joplin

"He knows when I'm going to have a seizure. So he comes up to me and he'll lick me on the face. That's kind of how I know, and I can feel it in my head, I see stars" 19-year-old Abigail Schick-Johnson was diagnosed with Epilepsy after she graduated high school, her beloved service dog Tank can tell when she's about to have a seizure and lets her know. "He's my best friend he follows me everywhere. He goes upstairs with me and he goes downstairs with me....More >>
"Where's the champion of small business like Joplin has always said they were?"More >>
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers. Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day.More >>
BC-US--Missouri Governor-Indicted Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser tha...More >>
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY For further information please contact: McDonald County Sheriff's Department (417) 223-4318 02/22/2018 EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 21140 US 71, Jane, MO at 11:45 PM on 02/20/2018. Missing Is: Cory ...More >>
Cassii Neuroth will spend ten years in prison for second degree domestic assault (7years) and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk (3 years). She entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in court but the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and claims innocence. Authorities say in February of 2016, Neuroth's 5-month-old girl had stopped breathing before medical crews took the infant from the Seneca, MO home. Investigators...More >>
