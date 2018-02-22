Quantcast

Young California Woman's Service Dog Goes Missing in Joplin

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Joplin, MO -

"He knows when I'm going to have a seizure. So he comes up to me and he'll lick me on the face. That's kind of how I know, and I can feel it in my head, I see stars"

19-year-old Abigail Schick-Johnson was diagnosed with Epilepsy after she graduated high school, her beloved service dog Tank can tell when she's about to have a seizure and lets her know.

"He's my best friend he follows me everywhere. He goes upstairs with me and he goes downstairs with me. Every time I go outside, he wants me to go with him"

She lives in California with Tank. They traveled together to Joplin to visit family.
She left her hotel at Best Western the Oasis at Joplin on South Rangeline Road around 6:30 on Wednesday night to go out for dinner. That's the last location Tank was seen.

"We left, then we got a call around 8:30PM saying that he had gotten out and that our door was open, so we rushed back as soon as possible. And they said they had put him in the office. But he just walked out. So they didn't even try to grab him or anything"

She told us that she double checked to make sure her door was closed before she left, she says she asked the person in the hotel room next to her and he said his door was opened as well.
The Joplin police department says the family called them later that night with concerns that somebody had stolen tank or some other type of crime occurred for him to disappear like he did.

It isn't just Abigail and her family searching for Tank. Her hotel neighbor spent his morning searching for him and the Joplin Police Department has been conducting searches as well.

 "Even though they're not from the area, they reached out to us in a time of need and we just decided to try to see what we can do to help. Whether it be the face book post or our officers happen to come across the dog. The main thing is getting the word out there and see if we can be of any assistance" says Captain Trevor Duncan from the Joplin Police Department.

Her family is offering a 500 dollar reward with no questions asked for the return of her dog.

KOAM and FOX 14 News has reached out to the hotel involved and did not get a response.

She says Tank is kid-friendly and will come to you when called. He has a faint tattoo of a dotted "8" on his ear and is wearing an orange collar with her mom's cell phone number you can call.

You also can call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 and ask for Det. Morrison. 

Abigail says she's not leaving the area until her best friend is found.

