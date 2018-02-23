Kansas Lawmakers Cancel Debate On Gun Course For Elementary Schools

Kansas legislators canceled debate Thursday on a proposed firearms safety course at elementary schools.

The proposal drew fire from some Democrats and GOP moderates because it would give preference to an NRA gun-safety program as it authorized local schools to offer such courses to their students. They said it was inappropriate to steer schools to the NRA's curriculum so soon after the fatal Valentine's Day shootings of 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school by a 19-year-old former student.

"It's in tremendously poor taste to be voting on a bill like that at a time like this," said Republican state Rep. Stephanie Clayton.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., said top GOP leaders are pursuing a more comprehensive plan that could include mental health initiatives.

"We're working on comprehensive solutions," Ryckman said. "We need a bigger, more comprehensive look at this."

