Oronogo Drug and Weapons Violations - KOAM TV 7

Oronogo Drug and Weapons Violations

Updated:

From the Oronogo Police Department:

Search Warrant in Oronogo leads to multiple arrests.

Oronogo, February 22, 2018

       On Thursday, February 22, 2018, the Oronogo Police Department assisted the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in serving a search warrant at 143 N. Davis St. in Oronogo, Missouri. Several arrests were made for drug and weapons violations. Stolen property from Joplin was also located in the home along with narcotics items. Rahman Griffin, age 28, of Oronogo was arrested for an active federal weapons violation warrant. Kaleb Adams, age 19, of Carthage was arrested for several outstanding arrest warrants for various drug and traffic violations from the Carthage PD. The investigation that began with the collaborative efforts of several agencies is ongoing and several charges are pending on others arrested in this event.

