Tank or Bank: "Game Night" "Annihilation" "Every Day" Previews, (Weekend of Feb. 23-25)

You’ll find a lot of new options opening in 4-state theaters this weekend, but “Black Panther” will no doubt once again steal the numbers at the Hollywood Box Office.  KOAM’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview three new movies: “Game Night”, “Annihilation”, and “Every Day”….. And Tawnya presents a few changes to her weekend predictions.

Tank or Bank? Weekend of Feb. 23-25 Predictions

  1. Black Panther
  2. Game Night
  3. Peter Rabbit
  4. Annihilation
  5. Fifty Shades Freed
