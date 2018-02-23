Blue Buffalo Joins General Mills

Quantcast

General Mills is returning to the pet business, saying it will buy high-end pet food maker Blue Buffalo for $8 billion.

General Mills Inc. will pay $40 per Blue Buffalo share. That's a 17 percent premium to the pet food company's Thursday closing price of $34.12. Blue Buffalo makes natural foods and treats for dogs and cats. Its Blue brand had approximately $1.28 billion in net sales in fiscal 2017. Minneapolis-based General Mills said once the transaction closes, Blue Buffalo will be run as a new pet operating segment. Blue Buffalo is expected to keep its Wilton, Connecticut headquarters. The deal is targeted to close by the end of General Mills' fiscal year 2018.

    Authorities say 46-year-old Douglas Miller is in custody after a multi-county pursuit. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it started In Delaware County and ended in the Quapaw area, where the suspect fled on foot.

    "He knows when I'm going to have a seizure. So he comes up to me and he'll lick me on the face. That's kind of how I know, and I can feel it in my head, I see stars" 19-year-old Abigail Schick-Johnson was diagnosed with Epilepsy after she graduated high school, her beloved service dog Tank can tell when she's about to have a seizure and lets her know. "He's my best friend he follows me everywhere. He goes upstairs with me and he goes downstairs with me....

    "Where's the champion of small business like Joplin has always said they were?"

