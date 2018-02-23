Quantcast

Multi-County Pursuit & Manhunt Ends - KOAM TV 7

Multi-County Pursuit & Manhunt Ends

Updated:

Authorities say 46-year-old Douglas Miller is in custody after a multi-county pursuit. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it started In Delaware County and ended in the Quapaw area, where the suspect fled on foot.  The passenger that was with Miller was arrested.  Authorities released information about the manhunt, saying they considered him armed and dangerous due to his history.  Miller has felony warrants and authorities say they expect multiple charges from both Ottawa and Delaware counties.  He was caught shortly before noon today (Feb 23).  Sheriff Floyd says one of the Ottawa County deputies was involved in a crash as a result of the chase.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Multi-County Pursuit & Manhunt Ends

    Multi-County Pursuit & Manhunt Ends

    Friday, February 23 2018 2:00 PM EST2018-02-23 19:00:58 GMT

    Authorities say 46-year-old Douglas Miller is in custody after a multi-county pursuit. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it started In Delaware County and ended in the Quapaw area, where the suspect fled on foot.

    More >>

    Authorities say 46-year-old Douglas Miller is in custody after a multi-county pursuit. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it started In Delaware County and ended in the Quapaw area, where the suspect fled on foot.

    More >>

  • Young California Woman's Service Dog Goes Missing in Joplin

    Young California Woman's Service Dog Goes Missing in Joplin

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:00 PM EST2018-02-23 01:00:25 GMT

    "He knows when I'm going to have a seizure. So he comes up to me and he'll lick me on the face. That's kind of how I know, and I can feel it in my head, I see stars" 19-year-old Abigail Schick-Johnson was diagnosed with Epilepsy after she graduated high school, her beloved service dog Tank can tell when she's about to have a seizure and lets her know. "He's my best friend he follows me everywhere. He goes upstairs with me and he goes downstairs with me....

    More >>

    "He knows when I'm going to have a seizure. So he comes up to me and he'll lick me on the face. That's kind of how I know, and I can feel it in my head, I see stars" 19-year-old Abigail Schick-Johnson was diagnosed with Epilepsy after she graduated high school, her beloved service dog Tank can tell when she's about to have a seizure and lets her know. "He's my best friend he follows me everywhere. He goes upstairs with me and he goes downstairs with me....

    More >>

  • Joplin Small Business Owner Frustrated With City Business Permit Rules

    Joplin Small Business Owner Frustrated With City Business Permit Rules

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-02-23 00:04:25 GMT

    "Where's the champion of small business like Joplin has always said they were?"

    More >>

    "Where's the champion of small business like Joplin has always said they were?"

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.