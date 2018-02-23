Joplin Man Federally Indicted

36-year-old James Loyd Wainright of Joplin was charged in a three-count federal indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury in Springfield, MO on Wednesday (Feb 21). The charges include two counts of attempting to use two minors, on separate occasions from June 25 to Aug. 6, 2017, to produce child pornography. According to the indictment, the first child victim was born in 2002 and the second child victim was born in 2003. Wainright is also charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. Timothy Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, cautioned that the charges are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.