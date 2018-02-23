IHOP Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children - Feb 27

"It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.More >>
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that 62 nominations were received nominating 54 Joplin educators for the 33rd Annual Golden Apple Awards. For over 30 years, the Golden Apple Awards have recognized excellence in the teaching profession and informed the public of the exceptional quality of instruction in the Joplin community! These individuals were nominated by students, parents and peers in the Joplin public and private schools. All nominees and t...More >>
36-year-old James Loyd Wainright of Joplin was charged in a three-count federal indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury in Springfield, MO on Wednesday (Feb 21). The charges include two counts of attempting to use two minors, on separate occasions from June 25 to Aug. 6, 2017, to produce child pornography. According to the indictment, the first child victim was born in 2002 and the second child victim was born in 2003. Wainright is also charged with one count ...More >>
Authorities say 46-year-old Douglas Miller is in custody after a multi-county pursuit. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it started In Delaware County and ended in the Quapaw area, where the suspect fled on foot.More >>
General Mills is returning to the pet business, saying it will buy high-end pet food maker Blue Buffalo for $8 billion.More >>
The City of Joplin invites the public to discuss two upcoming neighborhood projects in the tornado recovery area. The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library (1901 East 20th Street). Officials say the discussion and exhibits will focus on the area of 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue. The second public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blendville Christian...More >>
Boy Scouts in Galena(KS) are going to have a Pancake Feed on Saturday, February 23, 2018, 7am to 10 am at the Galena Masonic Lodge Hall. Pancake, Orange Juice, Coffee for a Donation to be used for Boy Scout Troop 66 activities. Michael Clyburn Committee Chairman BSA Troop 66More >>
Don't miss Joplin's Biggest Indoor Yard Sale! This bargain hunter's paradise starts at 6 am on Saturday, February 24, at the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center. This is a one day event with over 90 booths with things to see and buy! Early Bird admission is $5 from 6-7am and Regular admission is $2 after 7am. https://www.facebook.com/events/144066856260935/More >>
A free concert!
Kim Douglas and Cedar Creek Crossing
Saturday, February 24th at 6:30 p.m.
Town Hall, 201 S Main
Yates Center, KsMore >>
