IHOP Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children - Feb 27

IHOP® Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children

National Event Benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

 

What:                        IHOP National Pancake Day® to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

 

When:                        7:00 am – 7:00 pm

                                  Tuesday, February 27

 

Where:                      IHOP

                                  2117 S. Range Line Road

                                  Joplin, Mo.

 

Background:              For the 13th year, IHOP restaurants throughout the country will serve free pancakes to help reach the company’s goal of raising $5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this year. Participating restaurants, including the Joplin location, will offer free pancakes. In return, guests are asked to make a difference by leaving a donation of any size in support of Freeman Health System, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. 

 

                                  During IHOP National Pancake Day, the restaurant chain expects to serve a record-breaking five million pancakes in a single day. Since launching in 2006, the event has raised nearly $30 million nationally. All funds raised on IHOP National Pancake Day stay local and directly help children in need.

                                 

                                  Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. All money raised stays local, helping children with medical needs and their families. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helps furnish and maintain Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, provides funding for local community organizations’ pediatric needs and provides pediatric emergency equipment for area agencies.

