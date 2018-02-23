33rd Annual Golden Apple Nominees

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 62 nominations received nominating 54 Joplin educators for the 33rd Annual Golden Apple Awards. The Golden Apple Awards recognize excellence in the teaching profession and inform the public of the exceptional quality of instruction in the Joplin community. These individuals were nominated by students, parents and peers in the Joplin public and private schools. All nominees and the individuals who nominated them were recognized at a reception on February 27, held at MSSU. Judging will take place over the next two months and the awardees in each of the four categories will be announced at the 101st JACC Annual Banquet, April 26, 2018. Thank you to our Title Sponsor: Liberty Utilities, Empire District and our Presenting Sponsor: Missouri Southern State University. The nominees are:

Kindergarten-2nd Grade

Heather Anderson, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Shantel Barker, Irving Elementary School

Cecile Brown, Soaring Heights Elementary School

Laura Campbell, Eastmorland Elementary School

Lorrie Estrada, St. Mary's Elementary School

Kerri Fields, Jefferson Elementary School

Marina Hicks, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Carmi Hinman, Royal Heights Elementary School

Bobbie Hoag, Kelsey Norman Elementary School

Leanna Lankford, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Cheryl Parker, Eastmorland Elementary School

Ann Reece, West Central Elementary School

Sandie Rhoades, Columbia Elementary School

Christina Sargent, Irving Elementary School

Luke Smith, Irving Elementary School

Hillary Smith, Jefferson Elementary School

Erin Snodgrass, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Whitney Terry, Eastmorland Elementary School

Nicole Thorn, Jefferson Elementary School

Elaina Watkins, Stapleton Elementary School

3rd-5th Grade

Mary Arnold, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Jan Bradshaw, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Kate Brinks, Kelsey Norman Elementary School

Clayton Carnahan, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Keisha Edge, College Heights Christian School

Brianne Keener, Irving Elementary School

Katie Land, Stapleton Elementary School

Stacey Massey, Cecil Floyd Elementary School

Sarah Nangle, Irving Elementary School

Kathryn Nicodemus, Irving Elementary School

Janet Parker, Eastmorland Elementary School

Margot Patterson, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Staci Sonntag, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Sally Spieckermann, Eastmorland Elementary School

Crystal Weltha, Jefferson Elementary School

Scott Yount, College Heights Christian School

6th-8th Grade

Rachel Bowyer, South Middle School

Amanda Christy, East Middle School

Brenda Clark, North Middle School

Terri Dresh, North Middle School

Becky Hendrickson, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Andrea James, North Middle School

Shannon Neill, East Middle School

Laurie Olson, North Middle School

Katie Schmidt, North Middle School

Preston Sharp, North Middle School

Crystal Stokes, North Middle School

Shauna Tharp, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Jeni Vieselmeyer, North Middle School

Cheri Wright, East Middle School

9th-12th Grade

Brendan Cooney, Joplin High School

Justin Kleinheider, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Fang Martin, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Jennifer Morgan, Joplin High School