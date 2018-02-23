Quantcast

PSU Student Takes Her Research to the Capital

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
PICHER, OKLAHOMA -

"It's just listening to the birds, what ever you see..record it. And record the location of where you're at. And it's just really really beautiful to see the sun rise"
PSU Senior, Kelly Mallatt wasn't just bird watching. She spent her summer waking up before dawn, researching the plants and birds at 22 different spots in Tar Creek.
"We were standing in one spot and if we heard or saw a bird, we would record what we heard or saw and we would do that three times in that location in five minute increments. Then we would move on to the next location" says Mallatt.
The Quapaw Environmental Office contacted her instructor Dr. Christine Brodsky about the project.
"Tar Creek is this long term cleanup project in Picher, Oklahoma to take out all the mining waste from the area. Clean it up, clean up the soil. And we were brought on to see how that's effecting the bird populations" says Dr. Brodsky.
The team found there are more different species of birds in areas with more remediation done, showing the remediation process is working.
"I got to talk to three different legislatures and a lot of interesting people who were very interested to see the work  we're dong here at Tar Creek" says Mallatt.
She says she was a little nervous at first, but the people she met responded well to her research.
"I would like them to understand that the work the EPA does is very important and that funding is very important for scientific research for our environment"
And even through there is a long way to go with the clean up, she thinks it'll be worth it. And probably so do the birds.

