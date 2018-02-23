MSSU Falls to MIAA Champ UCM

State championship bouts will be on Saturday.More >>
All four lifters are headed to Coffeyville CC next year.More >>
Heckemeyer earned the title with 3,665 points, 72 points ahead of second place.More >>
Pitt State will open up a three game series against Fort Hays State on Saturday.More >>
The Lions are 7-2 through their first 9 games of the season.More >>
The Cards topped Carthage 58-54 Thursday night, behind 15 points from Tanner Rogers.More >>
Bourbon County, Kansas has two bridges that state inspectors have deemed fractured critical. That means they're still operational, but will eventually have to be replaced.More >>
"It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.More >>
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that 62 nominations were received nominating 54 Joplin educators for the 33rd Annual Golden Apple Awards. For over 30 years, the Golden Apple Awards have recognized excellence in the teaching profession and informed the public of the exceptional quality of instruction in the Joplin community! These individuals were nominated by students, parents and peers in the Joplin public and private schools. All nominees and t...More >>
36-year-old James Loyd Wainright of Joplin was charged in a three-count federal indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury in Springfield, MO on Wednesday (Feb 21). The charges include two counts of attempting to use two minors, on separate occasions from June 25 to Aug. 6, 2017, to produce child pornography. According to the indictment, the first child victim was born in 2002 and the second child victim was born in 2003. Wainright is also charged with one count ...More >>
Authorities say 46-year-old Douglas Miller is in custody after a multi-county pursuit. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it started In Delaware County and ended in the Quapaw area, where the suspect fled on foot.More >>
