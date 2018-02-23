MSSU Falls to MIAA Champ UCM

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Warrensburg, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team wrapped up the regular-season with a 64-41 loss to the No. 8 Central Missouri Jennies inside the UCM Multipurpose Building Thursday evening.



Junior guard Dru Clark was one rebound short of a double-double to lead the Lions (11-16, 8-11) with 13 points and nine rebounds to go along with four steals. Teammate Chelsey Henry added nine points, while forward Desirea Buerge poured in seven.



UCM (23-2, 17-1) finished with all five starters scoring in double figures, including Kayonna Lee registering a double-double (10 pts & 12 rebs).



Both teams went four minutes without a bucket locked in at 22-11 until the 3:24 mark in the second quarter where the Jennies went on a 6-0 run and spread out from the Lions. Southern thought down the stretch, scoring the last three points to end the first half down 12.



The Lions were down as much as 21 points in the third quarter and would battle back to the teens with a 16-point deficit going into the final quarter of play.



UCM pushed its lead up to 23 and finished it off for the victory on senior night.



MSSU now waits to see the outcome of what both Southwest Baptist and Lindenwood do in their final games. Multiple scenarios are in place to determine whether or not the Lions will host a first-round MIAA Tournament game on Monday night at 7 pm.