Southern Baseball Hosts Truman

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team will welcome in Truman State to the friendly confines of Warren Turner Field for a weekend series on Saturday and Sunday.



The Lions and Bulldogs will play double-headers on each day beginning at 1 pm. Live stats will be provided for each game with live video being provided on Sunday.



Southern enters the game with a 7-2 record overall and leads the MIAA with a 3.12 ERA. Mike Million is hitting .355 on the season with a team-high two home runs and nine RBIs. Corbin Osburn leads the pitching staff with 22 strikeouts, while Seth Mesey is 2-0 on the early season.



Truman is 2-2 overall on the season, splitting a series at Washburn. The Bulldogs are hitting .244 as a team and have an ERA of 4.06. Jack Goodwin has a .400 average, while Brendan Trimble and Evan Kayser are both hitting .333. Bryan Clark and Kent Frantz have wins on the season.