Quantcast

Gorillas Push Back MIAA Opener - KOAM TV 7

Gorillas Push Back MIAA Opener

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will open MIAA play when the Gorillas host Fort Hays State University in a weekend series at Al Ortolani Field. The Gorillas and Tigers will play single games Saturday (Feb. 24) at 4 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m. The series originally was scheduled to start Friday, but was pushed back a day for more favorable weather conditions.

Pitt State is 6-4 on the young season. The Gorillas took three of four games from Minot State University last weekend in their home-opening series. As a team, Pitt State is batting .328 and scoring 7.5 runs per game. The Gorillas have a 6.28 team ERA.

Fort Hays State will bring a 7-3 record into the weekend series. The Tigers took two of three games last weekend against New Mexico Highlands University at Las Vegas, N.M. FHSU is batting .278 as a team and scoring 7.9 runs per game. The Tigers have a 4.93 team ERA.

Senior shortstop Colton Pogue leads the Pitt State offense with a .462 batting average. He has scored 13 runs, hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Senior outfielder Hunter Clanin is hitting .369 with 11 runs scored, four doubles and 12 RBIs, while senior third baseman Cody White is batting .419 with four doubles and seven RBIs.

Senior RHP Cody Whiting is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three starts. He has 23 strikeouts in 17.3 innings pitched. Junior RHP Brendan Stanek (1-1, 4.50 ERA) and junior RHP Andy Pagnozzi (0-1, 17.28 ERA) also have made three starts on the season. White has a 1.93 ERA with four saves in four relief appearances.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bourbon County Bridges

    Bourbon County Bridges

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-24 04:02:35 GMT

    Bourbon County, Kansas has two bridges that state inspectors have deemed fractured critical. That means they're still operational, but will eventually have to be replaced.

    More >>

    Bourbon County, Kansas has two bridges that state inspectors have deemed fractured critical. That means they're still operational, but will eventually have to be replaced.

    More >>

  • PSU Student Takes Her Research to the Capital

    PSU Student Takes Her Research to the Capital

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-02-24 00:24:09 GMT
    "It's just listening to the birds, what ever you see..record it. And record the location of where you're at. And it's just really really beautiful to see the sun rise" PSU Senior, Kelly Mallatt wasn't just bird watching. She spent her summer waking up before dawn, researching the plants and birds at 22 different spots in Tar Creek. "We were standing in one spot and if we heard or saw a bird, we would record what we heard or saw and we would do that three times in t...More >>
    "It's just listening to the birds, what ever you see..record it. And record the location of where you're at. And it's just really really beautiful to see the sun rise" PSU Senior, Kelly Mallatt wasn't just bird watching. She spent her summer waking up before dawn, researching the plants and birds at 22 different spots in Tar Creek. "We were standing in one spot and if we heard or saw a bird, we would record what we heard or saw and we would do that three times in t...More >>

  • City of Neosho Reaches Settlement With Veterans Group

    City of Neosho Reaches Settlement With Veterans Group

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-24 00:15:58 GMT

    "It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.

    More >>

    "It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.