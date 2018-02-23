MSSU's Heckemeyer Claims MIAA Pentathlon Title

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Missouri Southern State University senior Allie Heckemeyer claimed the MIAA title in the women's pentathlon on day one action of the 2018 MIAA Indoor Championships Friday (Feb. 23) at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the campus of Pittsburg State University.



Heckemeyer claimed the MIAA crown with 3,665 points, an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark. She beat out second-place Hannah Vanbuskirk, a sophomore from the University of Central Missouri, by 72 points. Vanbuskirk finished the multi-events with 2,848 points. Northwest Missouri State University junior Audrey Wichmann finished third with 3,547 points.



Heckemeyer won the long jump competition with a best mark of 18 feet, 2.25 inches. She finished second in the shot put (35-6.5), third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.22 seconds) and fourth in the final event, the 800 meters (2:25.91).



Northwest Missouri snared the early lead in the meet by scoring 14 points in the pentathlon. In addition to Wichmann's third-place finish, sophomore Alex Koschel finished fourth (3234 pts) and freshman Maja Ganter placed sixth (3155 pts). MSSU sits in second place with 10 points, while UCM is third with eight points going into Saturday's action.



In the men's heptathlon, Pittsburg State's senior Tanner McNutt and junior Jared Page completed day one action in first and second place, respectively.



McNutt compiled 2,932 points through the first four disciplines – the 60 meters, long jump, shot put and high jump – while Page finished the day with 2,878 points.



Fort Hays State University's Derek Bixenman sits in third place with 2,865 points, while Northwest Missouri's Kevin Schultz (2816 pts) and FHSU's Matt Pieper (2786 pts) round out the top five positions.



McNutt won the long jump competition (22-8.5), finished second overall in the 60m (7.07) and third in the shot put (40-5). He cleared 6-0 in the high jump.



Page claimed victory in the 60m (7.05), placed second in the long jump (22-7) and finished fourth in the shot put (39-1).



The men's heptathlon resumes at 11:30 a.m. with the 60 meter hurdles. The athletes also will compete in the pole vault and the 1,000 meters to determine the MIAA champion in the multi-events.



The full MIAA Indoor Championships get underway at 1:30 p.m. with the men's weight throw, men's triple jump and women's high jump events.



Track events start with the prelims of the men's 60-meter hurdles at 2 p.m.