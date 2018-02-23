Powerlifters Sign at Baxter Springs HS

Quantcast

Four Baxter Springs Lions signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level on Friday. All of them are powerlifters, and all four of them are going to the same place. 

Narciso Ortiz, Jose Leon, Spencer Barnard and Blythe Ipock each signed to powerlift at Coffeyville CC next year.

Baxter Springs has only had powerlifting for four years, meaning this class was the first to do it for the Lions. 

