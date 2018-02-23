Four Local Wrestlers Advance to KS State Championship Bouts

The southeast Kansas area had 55 wrestlers qualify for the state wrestling championships. After three rounds on Friday, that list is down to just four wrestlers.

Kendall Beitz (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 106 lb Kolby Beitz (Eureka) Class 3/2/1A 113 lb Hunter Reddick (Fredonia) Class 3/2/1A 120 lb Gavin Cullor (Prairie View) Class 4A 160 lb

State championship bouts will be on Saturday.