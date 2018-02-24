Quantcast

Judge Rules Suit Over Tar Creek Audit May Proceed - KOAM TV 7

Judge Rules Suit Over Tar Creek Audit May Proceed

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

   A judge has ruled a lawsuit can go forward seeking the release of an investigative audit into the cleanup of the Tar Creek Superfund site.   
    Oklahoma County District Judge Patricia Parrish on Friday denied a motion from Attorney General Mike Hunter seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability.
    The public watchdog group is seeking to make public an audit into some of the millions of taxpayer dollars spent cleaning up the heavily polluted site in northeast Oklahoma.
    Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt and now Hunter have both refused to release the audit. Hunter says the release of an investigative audit that didn't lead to criminal charges could "tarnish the reputation of innocent Oklahomans."
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bourbon County Bridges

    Bourbon County Bridges

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-24 04:02:35 GMT

    Bourbon County, Kansas has two bridges that state inspectors have deemed fractured critical. That means they're still operational, but will eventually have to be replaced.

    More >>

    Bourbon County, Kansas has two bridges that state inspectors have deemed fractured critical. That means they're still operational, but will eventually have to be replaced.

    More >>

  • PSU Student Takes Her Research to the Capital

    PSU Student Takes Her Research to the Capital

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:24 PM EST2018-02-24 00:24:09 GMT
    "It's just listening to the birds, what ever you see..record it. And record the location of where you're at. And it's just really really beautiful to see the sun rise" PSU Senior, Kelly Mallatt wasn't just bird watching. She spent her summer waking up before dawn, researching the plants and birds at 22 different spots in Tar Creek. "We were standing in one spot and if we heard or saw a bird, we would record what we heard or saw and we would do that three times in t...More >>
    "It's just listening to the birds, what ever you see..record it. And record the location of where you're at. And it's just really really beautiful to see the sun rise" PSU Senior, Kelly Mallatt wasn't just bird watching. She spent her summer waking up before dawn, researching the plants and birds at 22 different spots in Tar Creek. "We were standing in one spot and if we heard or saw a bird, we would record what we heard or saw and we would do that three times in t...More >>

  • City of Neosho Reaches Settlement With Veterans Group

    City of Neosho Reaches Settlement With Veterans Group

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-24 00:15:58 GMT

    "It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.

    More >>

    "It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.