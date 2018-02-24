Missouri AG Says Greitens Investigation Will Be Swift

Missouri's attorney general says he's confident a state House investigation of Governor Eric Greitens will be "thorough and swift."

Attorney General Josh Hawley went on Twitter Friday to weigh in on the indictment of Greitens. Both men are Republicans.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on Thursday on one felony count of invasion of privacy. He's accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was governor, without her permission.

Greitens says he committed no crime and blamed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for the indictment, calling her a "reckless liberal prosecutor."

A spokeswoman for Gardner says Gardner is "not playing political games" when it comes to the indictment..

Spokeswoman Susan Ryan says the "personal attacks" by Greitens are disappointing, but won't detract Gardner "from her duty to serve justice and the citizens of this community."

Leaders of the Missouri House plan their own investigation.



