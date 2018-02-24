Meet Your Legislators

"There has to be some common sense answer to this question" says Dr. Bert Patrick from the audience.

Southeast Kansans met up with their area political representatives at the Pittsburg Public Library.

Do we need gun control? And how much? Pittsburg area residents wanted answers from local lawmakers.

There was talk in the Kansas House of lowering the age of people allowed to carry a concealed weapon to 18.

Senator Richard Hilderbrand says, "We expect 18-year-olds, whether they're male it female to go overseas and fight for our freedoms that we enjoy. I'm not so sure that just because of their age that makes them a second class citizen that they do not have the constitutional rights as myself, someone older."

Dr. Patrick thinks otherwise, "With the passions and the stresses and pressures on young persons during those years, 18 to 24, there is a greater and greater likelihood they would use a firearm to solve a particular problem they feel they're faced with."

"I think we'll see some federal regulation. There is a conversation now in regards to safety, so we'll see where that goes but most of that's on the federal level" says Representative Adam Lusker.

Another big topic in Topeka, expanding Medicaid.

"I think the clock's ticking and we're leaving money on the table. And individuals who need access to health care are so important to me. I've spent the last 20 years of my life making sure people had access to healthcare. This is a way the state can do it with limited state funds." says Representative Monica Murnan.

But some lawmakers think other areas should be focused on first.

"We have to set our priorities. We have to quit sweeping from KDOT, we've got to quit delaying our payments to capers, we need to fix our foster care system. We need to fix our current medicaid system that's taking care of the most vulnerable in our society." says Senator Hilderbrand.

Kansas legislators passed a Broadband task force that came out of the house and is going to go to the senate, an effort to get broadband to under served areas of the state.