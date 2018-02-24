Pittsburg Business Expo Draws Dozens of Businesses

Pittsburg Business Expo wrapped up today. The Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted the two-day expo at Meadowbrook Mall. This year's event has been dubbed "Biz-Opoly" due to its "Monopoly" theme. Nearly 40 businesses set-up booths and the event was free and open to the public. Organizers say the event was a great way for Pittsburg businesses to reach out to the community.

Elishia Seals of Labette Bank says, "It's a great opportunity for businesses to get to intact with each other. Usually they are in their offices during this time. Also it's great for us to connect to the community meet some potential customers and touch base with customers maybe we haven't seen in a while."