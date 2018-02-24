Heavy Rains Lead To Road Closings And Travel Danger

Oronogo police posted on Facebook that Highway D was flooded and closed by MODOT this morning. And others are warning drivers to be safe. Roads that regularly flood are closed in Neosho as well. A gate blocks passage on Spring Street where a current of water flows across the road.. While some people were driving over water by day, police say its much more dangerous at night when you can't tell the depth. Police say it doesn't take much water to move a vehicle and its best to not take chances.

Sgt. Richard Leavens of the Neosho Police Department says, "The thing people should keep in mind is don't drive around barricades. they're up for a reason. we try in neosho and every to city to get them up and down as quick as possible to keep things safe."

Officials say when you get caught in high water you not only put those in your vehicle at risk, but also the lives of emergency personnel as they rescue those trapped.