Dozens of Bands Perform In Neosho's Bluegrass Showcase

The wet weather hasn't dampened the spirits of bluegrass fans in Neosho, Missouri. The city hosted its second annual Bluegrass showcase at The Civic all day today. A total of 21 bands signed-up for the festival, each gets a 25 minute performance. It cost attendees $6 for one session or $10 for an entire day. Organizers say that the event is good for the town's economy since it attracts people from throughout the region, but it goes beyond just helping local businesses.

The City of Neosho's public relations director and events organizer, Paul Richardson says, "(The) event means so much more than just the bottom dollar. this is a great time. A lot of these folks sitting in here follow bluegrass to a great extent, and it's just another opportunity."

The showcase started at 9:00 a.m. and ended at 8:30 p.m.