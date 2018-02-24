PSU Men Get By UCM in Regular Season Finale

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 74-70 victory over the University of Central Missouri Saturday (Feb. 24) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (16-12, 9-10 MIAA) finished regular season action in a tie for eighth place in the MIAA standings. Pitt State now awaits the release of the 2018 MIAA Postseason Tournament bracket later this evening. UCM (19-9, 11-8 MIAA) dropped its fifth straight contest to slip into a tie for fifth place in the conference standings with the University of Central Oklahoma.



Senior guard Dakota Jones scored a career-high 21 points in his final regular season game at John Lance Arena. The Warrensburg, Mo., native knocked down four of five 3-point field goal attempts against his hometown Mules.



Senior forward Xavier Adams posted his seventh double double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while junior guard Donovan Franklin also added 3 points for the Gorillas.



UCM got a team-leading 21 points from Spencer Reaves and 13 points from Jakob Lowrance.