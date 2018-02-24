Pitt Women Drop Regular Season Finale to No. 8 UCM

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:



PITTSBURG -- The University of Central Missouri women's basketball team, which secured the MIAA regular season title earlier in the week, held Pittsburg State University scoreless of the game's final 3:47 to claim a 60-56 road win Saturday (Feb. 24) in the regular season finale for both teams.



Megan Skaggs scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Jennies (24-2, 18-1 MIAA), while Paige Redmond added 13 points.



UCM led 57-56 with 3:47 to go following Elena Flott's layup for Pitt State (22-6, 15-4 MIAA). Kelsey Williams hit a layup and a free throw for a 60-56 advantage with 2:42 to go. Neither team scored again. The Gorillas were 0-for-7 from the field down the stretch.



Madison Northcutt paced Pitt State with 14 points, while Shelby Lopez added 12.



The Gorillas have earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming 2018 MIAA Postseason Tournament and will open play at Kansas City, Mo., in the tournament quarterfinals next Thursday (Mar. 1) at 2:15 p.m.