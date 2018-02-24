24 NEO Lady Norse Win Fifth-Straight OCAC Title

Oronogo police posted on Facebook that Highway D was flooded and closed by MODOT this morning. And others are warning drivers to be safe. Roads that regularly flood are closed in Neosho as well. A gate blocks passage on Spring Street where a current of water flows across the road.. While some people were driving over water by day, police say its much more dangerous at night when you can't tell the depth. Police say it doesn't take much water to move a vehicle and its b...

