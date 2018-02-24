Quantcast

#24 NEO Lady Norse Win Fifth-Straight OCAC Title - KOAM TV 7

#24 NEO Lady Norse Win Fifth-Straight OCAC Title

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

The No. 24 ranked NEO Women's basketball team won their fifth-consecutive conference title by beating Northern Enid, 65-50.

Freshman Bethy Mununga led the way for NEO with a game-high 21 points.

Sophomores Eneritz Larranaga and Mikayla Shulanberger combined for 24 points.

In their final home game of this season, the Lady Norse stay perfect having not dropped a game since 2014, and now own a 46-game winning streak in NEO Field house.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Commerce Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, One in Custody

    Commerce Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, One in Custody

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-25 03:38:59 GMT

    The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation  (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting. 

    More >>

    The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation  (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting. 

    More >>

  • Heavy Rains Lead To Road Closings And Travel Danger

    Heavy Rains Lead To Road Closings And Travel Danger

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-02-25 02:20:57 GMT
    Spring Street closed offSpring Street closed off
    Spring Street closed offSpring Street closed off
    Oronogo police posted on Facebook that Highway D was flooded and closed by MODOT this morning. And others are warning drivers to be safe. Roads that regularly flood are closed in Neosho as well. A gate blocks passage on Spring Street where a current of water flows across the road.. While some people were driving over water by day, police say its much more dangerous at night when you can't tell the depth.  Police say it doesn't take much water to move a vehicle and its b...More >>
    Oronogo police posted on Facebook that Highway D was flooded and closed by MODOT this morning. And others are warning drivers to be safe. Roads that regularly flood are closed in Neosho as well. A gate blocks passage on Spring Street where a current of water flows across the road.. While some people were driving over water by day, police say its much more dangerous at night when you can't tell the depth.  Police say it doesn't take much water to move a vehicle and its b...More >>

  • Meet Your Legislators

    Meet Your Legislators

    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-02-25 01:42:48 GMT
    "There has to be some common sense answer to this question" says Dr. Bert Patrick from the audience. Southeast Kansans met up with their area political representatives at the Pittsburg Public Library. Do we need gun control? And how much? Pittsburg area residents wanted answers from local lawmakers.  There was talk in the Kansas House of lowering the age of people allowed to carry a concealed weapon to 18. Senator Richard Hilderbrand says, "We expec...More >>
    "There has to be some common sense answer to this question" says Dr. Bert Patrick from the audience. Southeast Kansans met up with their area political representatives at the Pittsburg Public Library. Do we need gun control? And how much? Pittsburg area residents wanted answers from local lawmakers.  There was talk in the Kansas House of lowering the age of people allowed to carry a concealed weapon to 18. Senator Richard Hilderbrand says, "We expec...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.