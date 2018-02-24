Two Communities Deal with Threats of Shootings at High Schools; Teens Arrested

An Erie high school student is in custody after other students told the principal they heard the teen talk of planning a shooting in the school.

According to Erie police chief Tyler Riggs, the 17 year old male did not have a weapon when he was arrested at the school Thursday by Erie police who investigated the principal's report. The teen is facing a felony charge of criminal threat and goes to court Monday.. On Friday, Erie police stationed officers at the school the entire day.

More serious charges could be in store for a Carthage teen arrested after an Instagram post Friday threatening to "shoot up CHS on Monday."

a 15 year old suspect was identified and arrested for terroristic threats, a class d felony. The youth is in the custody of the Jasper County juvenile office. Carthage school staff and police investigators followed leads to track the threat. And police had a presence at all schools on Friday even though the threat indicated the high school.