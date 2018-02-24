Commerce Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, One in Custody

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
Bourbon County, Kansas has two bridges that state inspectors have deemed fractured critical. That means they're still operational, but will eventually have to be replaced.
"It was a black eye on Neosho," says Neosho's mayor.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers. Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day.
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the 'Dress to Impress' event.
It's a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.
