Commerce Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, One in Custody

"It's just listening to the birds, what ever you see..record it. And record the location of where you're at. And it's just really really beautiful to see the sun rise" PSU Senior, Kelly Mallatt wasn't just bird watching. She spent her summer waking up before dawn, researching the plants and birds at 22 different spots in Tar Creek. "We were standing in one spot and if we heard or saw a bird, we would record what we heard or saw and we would do that three times in t...

More >>