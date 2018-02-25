Blessing Ceremony for New God's Resort Fiveplex

Supporters of God's Resort prayed over the frame of their new fiveplex and wrote Bible verses or personal messages on the frame, which will be the future home to people like Anna Crooks.

"I that there's a need for places like God's Resort. I know there's a lot of people out there that are in the place where I used to be. There's a picture of the wall in there of me in my hoodie. I used to come in late. I would sit with my hoodie on and I didn't want to participate"

Anna was an entirely different person back in 2011 when she first came to God's Resort. She came there with just a trash bag and laundry basket of clothes. She was a drug addict through her twenties and had been clean a little bit more than a year at that point.

God's Resort requires at least six months of recovery for people moving in one of their homes.

"For the first time in my adult life I learned how to become a productive member of society they taught me the responsibilities of paying rent on time with the money I earned when i worked"

"God's Resort is a transitional housing ministry. And so we really emphasize the relationship part. Because we know that without relationships, people who are stuck wont's get to where they need to get" says executive director Jay St. Clair.

That is exactly what they did for Anna, who's been clean more than eight years and is now a licensed veterinary technician, with a group of friends that lead her on the right path.

"They gave me the ability to love people and the ability to let people love me" says Anna.

David and Debra Humbpreys donated the funds for the fiveplex. Jay says their ministry not only runs on community support, but also their prayers.

The markings on these walls may eventually be covered, but the blessings and well wishes on the bones on the building will always be there.