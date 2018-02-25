Experts Educate A Local Community On Human Trafficking

With the Joplin police raiding three massage parlors for alleged human trafficking, the issue is still fresh in the minds of many area residents. To help spread awareness, the Southwest Missouri Coalition hosted an educational presentation in Oronogo, Missouri. The coalition invited Christi Decoufle, a member of the FBI Human Trafficking Force, and Shanna Parker, a survivor leader and CEO of Angels Go To Work. The two spoke to community members about how to recognize and prevent human trafficking, which isn't just a problem in major cities.

Parker says, "Where there are humans there is human trafficking. A lot of people think just because they might be in a rural area or from a small city that this only happens in the big cities. It only happens at the super bowl, and that's just not the truth. It happens every day across the country in every city."

For information on warning signs, statistics and who to contact if you suspect human trafficking, visit the link below.

https://humantraffickinghotline.org/