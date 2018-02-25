Heartsaver

Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
With the Joplin police raiding three massage parlors for alleged human trafficking, the issue is still fresh in the minds of many area residents. To help spread awareness, the Southwest Missouri Coalition hosted an educational presentation in Oronogo, Missouri. The coalition invited Christi Decoufle, a member of the FBI Human Trafficking Force, and Shanna Parker, a survivor leader and CEO of Angels Go To Work. The two spoke to community members about...More >>
With the Joplin police raiding three massage parlors for alleged human trafficking, the issue is still fresh in the minds of many area residents. To help spread awareness, the Southwest Missouri Coalition hosted an educational presentation in Oronogo, Missouri. The coalition invited Christi Decoufle, a member of the FBI Human Trafficking Force, and Shanna Parker, a survivor leader and CEO of Angels Go To Work. The two spoke to community members about...More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>