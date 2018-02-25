Quantcast

Scouts, Soup, and Chili!

NEVADA, MISSOURI -

Boy Scout Troop 42 held their annual soup and chili dinner Sunday, over in Nevada, Missouri.

The event typically raises 400 to 600 dollars, which goes towards funding their outdoor trips and other troop costs.

The scouts do a lot of other good stuff for the community as well, including gardening for low income and disabled group homes, volunteering at shelters, and holding food drives.
 

