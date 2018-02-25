Quantcast

Dozens Attend Centerfire Indoor Shooting Range Soft Opening - KOAM TV 7

Dozens Attend Centerfire Indoor Shooting Range Soft Opening

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Construction is complete on  a new business  catering to those whose  hobby is  target shooting.. 
 Centerfire  Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range. Shooters included  a mother and her son.  The range has an electronic system with movable targets and drills..Personal firearms can be used or other are available to rent. 
The owner, Tyler Oberley,  said the weekend was a way to check staff training which is heavily focused on safety.  "So ,on top of all the engineering  and the steel and the concrete and everything that has been built into the facility, we have a full staff of range safety officers. There's constantly two range safety officers out there on the line at all times. We're doing a lot of one on one instructional stuff at the booth for folks," said Oberley.

 Centerfire, which is located on west Belle Center road in Joplin,   is planning for a grand opening next weekend. 
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Dozens Attend Centerfire Indoor Shooting Range Soft Opening

    Dozens Attend Centerfire Indoor Shooting Range Soft Opening

    Sunday, February 25 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-02-26 04:57:49 GMT

    Construction is complete on  a new business  catering to those whose  hobby is  target shooting..   Centerfire  Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range. 

    More >>

    Construction is complete on  a new business  catering to those whose  hobby is  target shooting..   Centerfire  Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range. 

    More >>

  • Experts Educate A Local Community On Human Trafficking

    Experts Educate A Local Community On Human Trafficking

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-02-26 03:35:26 GMT
    Christi DecoufleChristi Decoufle

    With the Joplin police raiding three massage parlors for alleged human trafficking, the issue is still fresh in the minds of many area residents. To help spread awareness, the Southwest Missouri Coalition hosted an educational presentation in Oronogo, Missouri. The coalition invited Christi Decoufle, a member of the FBI Human Trafficking Force, and Shanna Parker, a survivor leader and CEO of Angels Go To Work. The two spoke to community members about...

    More >>

    With the Joplin police raiding three massage parlors for alleged human trafficking, the issue is still fresh in the minds of many area residents. To help spread awareness, the Southwest Missouri Coalition hosted an educational presentation in Oronogo, Missouri. The coalition invited Christi Decoufle, a member of the FBI Human Trafficking Force, and Shanna Parker, a survivor leader and CEO of Angels Go To Work. The two spoke to community members about...

    More >>

  • Blessing Ceremony for New God's Resort Fiveplex

    Blessing Ceremony

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-02-26 02:42:16 GMT
    Supporters of God's Resort prayed over the frame of their new fiveplex and wrote Bible verses or personal messages on the frame, which will be the future home to people like Anna Crooks. "I that there's a need for places like God's Resort. I know there's a lot of people out there that are in the place where I used to be. There's a picture of the wall in there of me in my hoodie. I used to come in late. I would sit with my hoodie on and I didn't want to partic...More >>
    Supporters of God's Resort prayed over the frame of their new fiveplex and wrote Bible verses or personal messages on the frame, which will be the future home to people like Anna Crooks. "I that there's a need for places like God's Resort. I know there's a lot of people out there that are in the place where I used to be. There's a picture of the wall in there of me in my hoodie. I used to come in late. I would sit with my hoodie on and I didn't want to partic...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.