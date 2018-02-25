Dozens Attend Centerfire Indoor Shooting Range Soft Opening

Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting..

Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range. Shooters included a mother and her son. The range has an electronic system with movable targets and drills..Personal firearms can be used or other are available to rent.

The owner, Tyler Oberley, said the weekend was a way to check staff training which is heavily focused on safety. "So ,on top of all the engineering and the steel and the concrete and everything that has been built into the facility, we have a full staff of range safety officers. There's constantly two range safety officers out there on the line at all times. We're doing a lot of one on one instructional stuff at the booth for folks," said Oberley.

Centerfire, which is located on west Belle Center road in Joplin, is planning for a grand opening next weekend.

