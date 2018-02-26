Quantcast

Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2-23 thru 2-25) - KOAM TV 7

Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2-23 thru 2-25)

Updated:

"Black Panther" continues to dominate at the Box Office raking in another 100+ in its 2nd weekend. And guess who nailed her Tank or Bank Top 5 Predictions?

Here’s a look at the Hollywood Box Office Top Five (Weekend Estimates from Feb. 23-25th):

  1. Black Panther                                      $108 Million
  2. Game Night                                         $16.6 Million
  3. Peter Rabbit                                         $12.5 Million
  4. Annihilation                                          $11 Million
  5. Fifty Shades Freed                              $6.9 Million

For complete box office results click here.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.