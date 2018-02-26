Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2-23 thru 2-25)

"Black Panther" continues to dominate at the Box Office raking in another 100+ in its 2nd weekend. And guess who nailed her Tank or Bank Top 5 Predictions?

Here’s a look at the Hollywood Box Office Top Five (Weekend Estimates from Feb. 23-25th):

Black Panther $108 Million Game Night $16.6 Million Peter Rabbit $12.5 Million Annihilation $11 Million Fifty Shades Freed $6.9 Million

