KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-26

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-26

JASPER COUNTY AUDITOR

  • A Joplin native throws her hat in the ring for Jasper County Auditor.  Connie Hoover announced her candidacy on Friday inside the county courthouse.  Hoover seeks to replace the current auditor, Richard Webster, who will retire.  Sarah hoover, the current County Assessor, is the daughter-in-law of Connie Hoover.

COMMERCE MURDER

  • Authorities say a weekend argument 410 South River in Commerce ended with the homeowner shooting Jose Gonzales the third.  His body was found in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds.  The homeowner is in the Ottawa County jail held on  first degree murder charges.  The OSBI is helping the commerce police department with the case. 

OLYMPICS ENDS

  • The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea has officially wrapped up.  Norway broke a winter olympic record for most medals with 38.  The U.S., which previously held the record of 37, came in fourth this time around with 23 medals, its lowest medal count in 20 years.

DEADLY STORMS

  • A powerful storm system stretching from Texas to Canada has brought with it flooding, hail, and tornadoes across the central U.S.  There were reports of multiple tornadoes touching down in Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee.  The extreme weather is expected to continue into this coming week.

  • Nominate Your KS School for a New Fitness Center

    Nominate Your KS School for a New Fitness Center

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-02-26 20:03:58 GMT

    The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th. 

  • Murder Charges Filed in OK Shooting

    Murder Charges Filed in OK Shooting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-26 18:34:47 GMT
    Homero CeballosHomero Ceballos

    Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).

  • Champions of Character Meet

    Champions of Character Meet

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:55 PM EST2018-02-26 17:55:26 GMT

    Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).

