NCAA Div. II Track & Field Championships

The NCAA Division II National Track & Field Championships is coming to Pittsburg in two weeks! We sit down with PSU Track and Field Head Coach Russ Jewett and champion jumper, Emilee Iverson, to talk about what it means to have this caliber of event on their home turf!
For more information visit www.ncaa.org
