NCAA Div. II Track & Field Championships

The NCAA Division II National Track & Field Championships is coming to Pittsburg in two weeks!  We sit down with PSU Track and Field Head Coach Russ Jewett and champion jumper, Emilee Iverson, to talk about what it means to have this caliber of event on their home turf!

  • NCAA DIV. II NATIONAL INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
  • March 9th-10th
  • Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University
  • Events begin at 10am on both days
  • Tickets are $12 adults, $7 child/seniors


For more information visit www.ncaa.org

