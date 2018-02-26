Pittsburg Police Officer is Promoted

Congratulations to Pittsburg Police Officer Hunter Peterson on his promotion to the rank of Corporal. Peterson has been with the PPD since January of 2014.

"Peterson is well respected by his fellow officers and possesses strong leadership skills," says Police Chief Mendy Hulvey. "He will make an excellent addition to the command staff."

The City says Hunter Peterson, a Great Bend, KS native, moved to Pittsburg to attend PSU. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications degree, with an emphasis in photojournalism.

Corporal Peterson is certified by the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) Academy and has more than 800 hours of law enforcement experience, continuing education, and academy training, including community policing, missing and exploited children, pursuit driving, active shooter, TASER certification, defense tactics, field training instruction, special response training, child car seat technician training, and more.

According to the City, prior to his promotion to Corporal, Peterson held the rank of Officer II, and was tasked with training new officers, patrolling the community, and assisting residents to address crime. He also responded to alarm calls, made traffic stops, secured crime and accident scenes, and collected evidence.

As Corporal, Peterson serves as an entry-level patrol supervisor. His primary role is to assist patrol officers on the streets with decision making, and has a limited administrative role of reviewing and approving police reports. He also serves as a Field Training Officer (FTO), team member on the bike patrol, as well as a Special Response Team (SRT) member.

Congratulations Corporal Peterson!