Quantcast

Pittsburg Police Officer is Promoted - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Police Officer is Promoted

Updated:
Corporal Hunter Peterson Corporal Hunter Peterson

Congratulations to Pittsburg Police Officer Hunter Peterson on his promotion to the rank of Corporal.  Peterson has been with the PPD since January of 2014. 

"Peterson is well respected by his fellow officers and possesses strong leadership skills," says Police Chief Mendy Hulvey. "He will make an excellent addition to the command staff."

The City says Hunter Peterson, a Great Bend, KS native, moved to Pittsburg to attend PSU.  He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications degree, with an emphasis in photojournalism.

Corporal Peterson is certified by the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) Academy and has more than 800 hours of law enforcement experience, continuing education, and academy training, including community policing, missing and exploited children, pursuit driving, active shooter, TASER certification, defense tactics, field training instruction, special response training, child car seat technician training, and more.

According to the City, prior to his promotion to Corporal, Peterson held the rank of Officer II, and was tasked with training new officers, patrolling the community, and assisting residents to address crime. He also responded to alarm calls, made traffic stops, secured crime and accident scenes, and collected evidence.

As Corporal, Peterson serves as an entry-level patrol supervisor. His primary role is to assist patrol officers on the streets with decision making, and has a limited administrative role of reviewing and approving police reports. He also serves as a Field Training Officer (FTO), team member on the bike patrol, as well as a Special Response Team (SRT) member.

Congratulations Corporal Peterson!

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nominate Your KS School for a New Fitness Center

    Nominate Your KS School for a New Fitness Center

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-02-26 20:03:58 GMT

    The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th. 

    More >>

    The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th. 

    More >>

  • Murder Charges Filed in OK Shooting

    Murder Charges Filed in OK Shooting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-26 18:34:47 GMT
    Homero CeballosHomero Ceballos

    Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).

    More >>

    Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).

    More >>

  • Champions of Character Meet

    Champions of Character Meet

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:55 PM EST2018-02-26 17:55:26 GMT

    Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).

    More >>

    Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.