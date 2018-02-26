MU Releases Flood Recovery Links

Bob Schultheis with the University of Missouri Extension Center - Webster County shares information to help survivors with flood recovery issues.

MU Extension Flood Resources

http://extension.missouri.edu/main/DisplayCategory.aspx?C=259

MP904, Resources for Your Flooded Home

https://extension2.missouri.edu/MP904

How-to-Install a Self-Help Tarp

http://extension.missouri.edu/cemp/documents/Self-Help_Instructions_for_Roof_Tarp_Installation.pdf

Rehabbing Flooded Houses: A Guide for Builders and Contractors

http://www.huduser.org/Publications/pdf/Rehab_FloodedHouses.pdf

Mold control resources

http://extension.missouri.edu/webster/mold-control.aspx

Understanding the Effects of Flooding on Trees

http://www.extension.iastate.edu/Publications/SUL1.pdf

Flooding Q & A (while not all of these questions are germane to spring-time flooding, there are several good bits of advice that apply to the current situation)

http://extension.missouri.edu/2015weather/documents/2015%20Weather%20Challenges%20to%20Missouri%20Agriculture%20-%208-12-15.pdf

Design Storm Alert System (tracks accumulated precipitation and helps with managing stored manure or domestic wastewater)

http://agebb.missouri.edu/weather/designstorm/

Septic Systems: After the Flood

https://www.extension.umn.edu/extreme-weather/flood/docs/UMExtension-SepticSystems-2011.pdf

Private Drinking Water Bacteriological Testing

http://health.mo.gov/lab/privatedrinkingwater.php

Safe Drinking Water in an Emergency

https://extension2.missouri.edu/EMW1026

Shock-Chlorinating Your Well (Procedure for killing disease-causing bacteria in 6-inch diameter water wells)

http://extension.missouri.edu/webster/documents/resources/water/Shock-ChlorinatingWaterWell_HDT.pdf

Frequently-Asked Questions About Handling Flooded Produce

http://extension.missouri.edu/webster/documents/resources/disaster/Frequently_Asked_Questions_About_Handling_Flooded_Produce-KSU-Mar2016.pdf

National Flood Insurance Program — All Webster County residents are eligible to buy flood coverage in this program

http://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program

USDA Service Center office locator (for farm disaster assistance)

https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?service=page/CountyMap&state=MO&stateName=Missouri&stateCode=29

MoDOT road travel conditions

http://traveler.modot.org/map/