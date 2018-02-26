Champions of Character Meet

Organizers say the NAIA Champions of Character event provides all participants with a real world example of how sports can be used to transform lives.

Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th). Special Olympic Kansas competitors will take on the long jump, 25 meter dash and more at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the campus of Pittsburg State University. Student-athletes from NAIA teams competing in this week's indoor Nationals will serve as volunteers for the "mini-meet".

Tentative Schedule of Events:

Competition begins at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to be finished by 11:00 a.m. Events will be held one at a time with an awards ceremony following each event being held at the awards podium.

Tennis Ball Throw

Softball Throw

Shot Put

Long Jump

Standing Long Jump

25 Meter Dash

50 Meter Dash

100 Meter Dash

200 Meter Dash

25 Meter Walk

50 Meter Walk

100 Meter Walk

BACKGROUND:

The NAIA provides more than 60,000 student-athletes the opportunity to play sports through scholarships, and compete in 23 national championships. At each championship events is a program called "Champions of Character", which works to teach five core values in student-athletes, coaches, and spectators: Integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

Special Olympics Kansas gives more than 4.7 million athletes in 169 countries the opportunity to compete not just at the local level, but also on the national and world stage. The Special Olympics uses sports to empower individuals to become productive and respected members of society.