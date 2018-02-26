Quantcast

Murder Charges Filed in OK Shooting

Homero Ceballos

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26). 

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, special agents were called to help the Commerce Police Department investigate a homicide at 410 South River.  Authorities say that's where they found 30-year-old Jose Gonzales III dead in the yard.  The OSBI says Ceballos lives at the address and agents learned the two men got into an argument.  That's when Ceballos allegedly shot Gonzales multiple times.  Investigators say Gonzales died at the scene.

Ceballos is being held on no bond.

