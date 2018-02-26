Girard Community Game Night - March 12

Monday, February 26 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-02-26 20:03:58 GMT
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.
Monday, February 26 2018 9:49 AM EST2018-02-26 14:49:04 GMT
JASPER COUNTY AUDITOR A Joplin native throws her hat in the ring for Jasper County Auditor. Connie Hoover announced her candidacy on Friday inside the county courthouse. Hoover seeks to replace the current auditor, Richard Webster, who will retire. Sarah hoover, the current County Assessor, is the daughter-in-law of Connie Hoover. COMMERCE MURDER Authorities say a weekend argument 410 South River in Commerce ended with the homeowner shooting Jose Gonzales the...More >>
Sunday, February 25 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-02-26 04:57:49 GMT
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.
Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:39 PM EST2018-02-13 23:39:11 GMT
Cherokee County Conservation District's 72nd Annual Meeting & Dinner February 26, 2018 6:00 pm Columbus High School Cafeteria & Auditorium Free Dinner then a short Business Meeting including a Supervisor Election, Presentation of Conservation Awards & Door Prizes Open to the Public, No Reservations RequiredMore >>
Friday, February 23 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-02-23 21:46:10 GMT
IHOP® Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children National Event Benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® What: IHOP National Pancake Day® to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals When: &...More >>
Tuesday, February 6 2018 1:24 PM EST2018-02-06 18:24:23 GMT
Love 4 Luvs Speed Dating Fund Raiser Hosted by Crawford County Diaper Stock Wednesday, February 28 at 7 pm - 9 pm McCarthy's Pub & Grub 221 E 3rd St, Pittsburg, KS 66762 This is what you have been waiting for! A speed dating event for 20-somethings!! Emotionally available 21-29 year olds are invited to participate in this speed dating (or friending) event. We hope you will join the fun, bring a friend and maybe find some LOVE! Pl...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-26 20:58:31 GMT
Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise' Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme. The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will in...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-26 19:04:46 GMT
44th Annual PSU Jazz Festival for high school students from around the region. Activities held throughout the day at both the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the Memorial Auditorium. A public performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:43 PM EST2018-02-22 17:43:44 GMT
On March 2, Friday, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers are having their Baked Potato Dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.More >>
