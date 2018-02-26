44th Annual PSU Jazz Festival - March 2

44th Annual PSU Jazz Festival for high school students from around the region. Activities held throughout the day at both the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the Memorial Auditorium. A public performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).More >>
Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).More >>
Congratulations to Pittsburg Police Officer Hunter Peterson on his promotion to the rank of Corporal.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
Crawford County, KS Events for Feb 27 - March 17More >>
