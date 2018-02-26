Crawford County, KS Events for Feb 27 - March 17

Tuesday February 27, 2018

• Kansas HOSA Conference at Pittsburg State University. Expected to bring in more than 250 high school students.

Wednesday February 28, 2018

• Kansas HOSA Conference at Pittsburg State University. Expected to bring in more than 250 high school students.

• 1:00 p.m. - Girard's 150th Birthday Party - Community event at the Crawford County Courthouse Lawn

• 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - NAIA Indoor National Championships Banquet held at Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Pittsburg. Around 1,200 participants expected to start arriving Tuesday, February 27.

Thursday March 1, 2018

• NAIA Indoor National Championships held at PSU's Plaster Center. Around 1,200 participants expected. - NOW SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

Friday March 2, 2018

• 44th Annual PSU Jazz Festival for high school students from around the region. Activities held throughout the day at both the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the Memorial Auditorium. A public performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. About 1,500 students expected.

• NAIA Indoor National Championships held at PSU's Plaster Center. Around 1,200 participants expected.

• 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - PSU College of Technology Open House for area high school students. 300-350 students expected.

Saturday March 3, 2018

• NAIA Indoor National Championships held at PSU's Plaster Center. Around 1,200 participants from across the country are expected. - SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

• 5:00 p.m. - PSU International Food and Culture Fair at Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Pittsburg

• 7:00 p.m. - B.J. Pruitt and The Barnstormers perform at Banjo's, 134 S 69 Hwy Pittsburg.

• 8:00 p.m. The Lacs (Country) perform at Kansas Crossing Casino.

Monday March 5, 2018

• 7:00 p.m. - Annual PSU Dance Showcase at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts

Friday March 9, 2018

• NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships held at PSU's Plaster Center. Around 1,000 participants from across the country expected, plus coaches, family and friends.

• 7:30 p.m. - "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" performed by Pittsburg Community Theatre at the Memorial Auditorium.

Saturday March 10, 2018

• NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships held at PSU's Plaster Center. Around 1,000 participants from across the country expected, plus coaches, family and friends.

• 11:00 a.m. - Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk at Carnie Smith Stadium

• 2:00 p.m. - "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" performed by Pittsburg Community Theatre at the Memorial Auditorium.

• 3:00 p.m. - Dad & Daughter Date Night at Memorial Auditorium

• 5:00 p.m. - Family Friendly Open Mic Night at Circle B Ranch Event Center

• 7:30 p.m. - "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" performed by Pittsburg Community Theatre at the Memorial Auditorium.

Sunday March 11, 2018

• 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Pancake "Madness" Feast fundraiser for Miners Hall Museum, held at Northeast High School

• 2:00 p.m. - "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" performed by Pittsburg Community Theatre at the Memorial Auditorium.

• 3:00 p.m. - PSU Choirs Concert at Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall.

Monday March 12, 2018

• 6:30 p.m. - Young Adult Art Show at the Pittsburg Public Library

Tuesday March 13, 2018

• 6:00 p.m. - Bags to Riches Extravaganza for Safehouse Crisis Center at Memorial Auditorium

• 6:30 p.m. - George Nettles 2nd/3rd Grade Spring Music Program at Memorial Auditorium

Wednesday March 14, 2018

• 7:30 p.m. - Mike Super - Magic & Illusion - performing at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

Thursday March 15, 2018

• PSU Spring Career Day

• 6:00 p.m. - Bone Creek Thursday Night Fishing jackpots begin at Bone Creek Lake

• 7:30 p.m. - PSU Symphonic Band Concert at the Bicknell Family Center

Saturday March 17, 2018

• 8:00 a.m. - Shamrock Shuffle 5K starts at the Lincoln Center

• 1:00 p.m. - McCune Osage Township Library celebrates its 50th anniversary

• 7:00 p.m. - Razen Kane performs at the Circle B Ranch Event Center

• 7:00 p.m. - Bootlegger Bash fundraiser for the Miners Hall Museum held at the Mirza Temple in Pittsburg.

• 8:00 p.m. - Members Only 80's tribute band performs at Kansas Crossing Casino